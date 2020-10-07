Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 6, 2020.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling house and two counts of breach of release order. Snow is described as a 33-year-old male, six feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jennifer Lorraine Lemmen is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Lemmen is described as a 40-year-old female, five-foot-10, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Richard Oliveira is wanted for fear of injury. Oliveira is described as a 50-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ricky John Burns is wanted for harassing communication. Burns is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for assault, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to attend court. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police impound semi-truck after driver shears hydro pole in Esquimalt
Next story
B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Just Posted

NDP wants to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Oak Bay sailor dies from stroke suffered during solo adventure

Glenn Wakefield ‘died on his own terms,’ wife says

Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Jordan River clean up fills garbage dumpster

Sooke ATV Club members collected garbage on Oct. 3

West Shore RCMP arrest 13-year-old, seize replica handgun

Police responded to a report of a young boy holding a handgun at Ruth King Elementary at 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Most Read