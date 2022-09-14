Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 13, 2022.
Jack Robert Chisholm is wanted for theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of a release order and breach of probation. Chisholm is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of a release order. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Brandon Lee Cook is wanted for breach of probation and failing to comply. Cook is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Joshua Louis Planes is wanted for breach of a release order. Planes is described as a 32-year-old male, 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Shawn Adam Sevigny is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sevigny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jonathan Leroux is wanted for breach of a release order. Leroux is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’7”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.
