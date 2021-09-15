Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 14

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 14, 2021.

Joshua Louis Planes is wanted for robbery, possession of a stolen credit card, failing to comply and breach of probation. Planes is described as a 31-year-old man, 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old man, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old man, 5’9”, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ronald Dean Phillip Langille is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. Langille is described as a 48-year-old man, 5’11”, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonas Philip Carvalho is wanted for breach of probation. Carvalho is described as a 68-year-old man, 5’10”, 141 pounds, with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

