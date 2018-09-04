Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 4, 2018.

Kyle William Vigar is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Vigar is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Connie Marie Rooyakkers is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, fraud and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Rooyakkers is described as a 49-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 260 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

William Clayton Bradshaw is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Bradshaw is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Keith Michael Brewster is wanted for possession of stolen property. Brewster is described as a 27-year-old male, six-foot-three, 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kevin Michael Knorr is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Knorr is described as a 41-year-old male, five-foot-10, 183 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017
Lit cigarette caused fire at Saanich tent city, officials say

