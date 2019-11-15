Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and Bike to Work Society merge

The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society and Cycling Coalition merged to become one at their joint annual general meeting on Wednesday Nov. 13 is an exciting development. (Matt Dell)

Cyclists in the region have a stronger united voice after the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition (GVCC) and the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society merged at the joint annual general meeting Nov. 13.

The groups parted ways to become separate organizations more than 20 years ago, but the board has determined it “made sense” to join forces once again.

President of the Cycling Coalition Corey Burger told Black Press Media that it would be a slow process to figure out how the organizations would knit together again and move forward. Burger said he expects the new combined organization to make a full launch in spring 2020.

“It’s about cutting a stronger, singular voice,” Burger said. “The benefit is one larger organization has a better chance of bringing all the cycling information people need together.” He said the new organization will be better placed to be a resource for cyclists on cycling tips, community events, safety and more.

Saanich councillor and GVCC member Zac de Vries said the merger is an exciting development. “It blends the advocacy with encouragement to add more fuel to the cycle life movement,” de Vries said. “This was a huge move.”

De Vries, who voted in favour of the merger, said he saw it as an essential next step. “Amsterdam’s cycling network wasn’t built in a day, they laid it lane by lane,” de Vries said. “A united advocacy and educational group will help us do the same.”

