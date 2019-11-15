The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society and Cycling Coalition merged to become one at their joint annual general meeting on Wednesday Nov. 13 is an exciting development. (Matt Dell)

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and Bike to Work Society merge

The new organization plans a full roll out in spring 2020

Cyclists in the region have a stronger united voice after the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition (GVCC) and the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society merged at the joint annual general meeting Nov. 13.

The groups parted ways to become separate organizations more than 20 years ago, but the board has determined it “made sense” to join forces once again.

READ ALSO: Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria

President of the Cycling Coalition Corey Burger told Black Press Media that it would be a slow process to figure out how the organizations would knit together again and move forward. Burger said he expects the new combined organization to make a full launch in spring 2020.

“It’s about cutting a stronger, singular voice,” Burger said. “The benefit is one larger organization has a better chance of bringing all the cycling information people need together.” He said the new organization will be better placed to be a resource for cyclists on cycling tips, community events, safety and more.

Saanich councillor and GVCC member Zac de Vries said the merger is an exciting development. “It blends the advocacy with encouragement to add more fuel to the cycle life movement,” de Vries said. “This was a huge move.”

De Vries, who voted in favour of the merger, said he saw it as an essential next step. “Amsterdam’s cycling network wasn’t built in a day, they laid it lane by lane,” de Vries said. “A united advocacy and educational group will help us do the same.”

READ ALSO: Why are some Victoria cyclists still using the sidewalk?

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Saanich Councillor Zac de Vries (front row, left) said the merging of the Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society ad Cycling Coalition on Wednesday Nov. 13 is an exciting development. (Supplied/Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition)

Previous story
Test reveals fentanyl creep into Sooke heroin supply
Next story
Holiday Country Grocer campaign returns to make children’s dreams come true

Just Posted

Holiday Country Grocer campaign returns to make children’s dreams come true

Proceeds from campaign go towards Help Fill A Dream foundation

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and Bike to Work Society merge

The new organization plans a full roll out in spring 2020

Canadian men will play Olympic basketball qualifying tournament in Victoria

The six teams in Victoria will be divided into two groups of three with each playing all the other teams in its own group

Crews respond to a crash on Douglas Street in Saanich

Crash took place in northbound lanes on Douglas Street Friday morning

Victoria owl tangled in net for two days faces long road to recovery

Barred owl rescued by Victoria Animal Control, taken to Wild ARC

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Senior dies after suffering medical emergency and crashing vehicle in Nanoose Bay

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for first responders

Man, 50, dies following incident in downtown Parksville

Teenage girl hailed as hero for intervening after witnessing situation unfold

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Most Read