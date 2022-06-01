Greater Victoria cyclists can hop on the bus for free this week

Move being used to promote Go By Bike Week

Cyclists can ride the bus for free during Go By Bike Week, which runs from May 30 to June 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cyclists in Greater Victoria can ride the bus for free during the first week of June.

With Go By Bike Week running from May 30 to June 5, the Victoria Regional Transit Commission is offering the free fares to those who put their cycle on the bike rack and show their helmet as they get on the bus.

The commission said the option will help bikers have an alternative if the weather turns bad.

Bike racks are on the front of all conventional BC Transit buses, but the ones on community and smaller buses can’t be used after dark as they obstruct the headlights.

More information on riding the bus with a bike can be found on BC Transit’s website.

