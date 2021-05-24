Greater Victoria donors raised $6.2 million for United Way over the past year

The United Way of Greater Victoria also released its Spirit Award winners

Pictured in this 2019 photo is Mark Breslauer, CEO, United Way Greater Victoria (left); Mark Lovick, RBC regional vice president for south Vancouver Island; Hazel Braithwaite, director, donor and partner relations United Way; and Al Hasham, community campaign cabinet chair, United Way, pose after Lovick won the prestigious Chair’s Award of Distinction. (Photo courtesy of United Way Greater Victoria)

Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, community donors helped the United Way of Greater Victoria (UWGV) raise $6.2 million over the past year.

The organization said local individuals, labour groups, government and 200 workplaces ran United Way fundraisers to benefit the community.

“I have been inspired by how many people stepped up and showed their local love through contributions to the United Way,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO at UWGV. “This has been a very difficult time for all of us and to see the generosity of southern Vancouver Islanders and the tangible and positive impact being made is truly heartwarming.”

The United Way of Greater Victoria has also released its 14 Spirit Award winners for this year. The awards recognize the generous nature of workplaces, organizations and individual donors “who are proud to call the Greater Victoria area their home.”

The Spirit Award of Distinction, which the organization said is the most prestigious of the 14, showcases an individual or organization demonstrating leadership through donation or deed. This year’s recipient is BC Ferries.

Royal Roads University and the Capital Regional District joined the Thanks a Million Club this year for exceeding $1 million in cumulative giving since first starting their workplace campaigns. UWGV also gave a special mention to the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation for winning three awards.

The full list of award winners and nominees can be found at: uwgv.ca/2020-spirit-awards/.

