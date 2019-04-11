(Black Press file photo)

Greater Victoria drivers can vote on the bumpiest road in the area

Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria open contest online

It’s that time of year again. As the temperature gets warmer and the cracks in roadways begin to expand, many drivers take on bumpy rides with the onset of pothole season.

In the spirit of spring, the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria are holding a contest to crown the bumpiest road in Greater Victoria, so drivers can decide on what road makes their vehicle rattle the most.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island drivers brave minefield of potholes as bureaucrats play pass-the-buck

“We’re blessed with a wonderful climate … we don’t have to pay for snow removal or salt,” said Stan Bartlett, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria. “We should have the best roads in the western world.”

Bartlett said the organization started to hear conversations amongst taxpayers about bumpy roads so they thought the contest would be a good way to draw attention to some of the roads that need repairing.

“Cars fall apart, cyclists fall off bikes, it can cause accidents, cars can end up in the ditch,” Bartlett said. “It’s a serious business, potholes.”

It seems to him and others the organization has spoken to that the issue of bumpy roads and potholes exists all around Greater Victoria, citing poor conditions on Blanshard and Johnson streets as well as on roads near Butchart Gardens.

ALSO READ: Pacific Marine Circle Rout ‘riddled’ with potholes

The Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria encourage drivers to report potholes to their municipality as soon as possible, as well as any damage it may have caused to their vehicle. Bartlett said to make sure a photo of the pothole and damage as well as any receipts for repair are kept as well.

“I think we have a duty as citizens to report these things,” Bartlett said.

Those interested in entering the contest can e-mail grumpytaxpayers@gmail.com or leave a comment on the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria website, grumpytaxpayers.com/2019/03/bumpiest-road-in-greater-victoria-contest-announced.

The prize for the winning submission is a lunch of up to $10 with the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria board of directors.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

