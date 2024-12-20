Greater Victoria emerging as life sciences hub, report finds

With over 60 life sciences companies and key infrastructure, the region continues to grow

Greater Victoria could become the next Silicon Valley for life science.

A new report from the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) highlights Greater Victoria’s potential as a hub for life sciences innovation. The study, commissioned with the District of Saanich, identifies the region’s strengths, challenges, and opportunities in fields like medical devices, biotech and digital health.

With over 60 life sciences companies, key infrastructure like UVic’s Centre for Advanced Materials and Related Technology, and access to top-tier research and talent, the report emphasizes the region’s ability to foster growth.

SIPP’s Dallas Gislason noted that while Vancouver Island accounts for just 15 per cent of B.C.’s life sciences businesses, Greater Victoria is home to some of Canada’s largest life science companies like MedTech and StarFish Medical.

Challenges such as limited capital and rising costs remain, but the report calls for boosting investment, strengthening industry-academic ties, and supporting startups. Samuel Mercer of the Vancouver Island Life Sciences Association said Greater Victoria is positioning itself as a leader in innovation, similar to San Diego’s rise alongside San Francisco.

The findings position Greater Victoria as a growing player in B.C.’s life sciences sector with the potential to drive innovation and economic growth.