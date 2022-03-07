Victoria joined cities around the world Jan. 19, 2019 for the third annual Women’s March. This Tuesday (March 8), area residents can attend numerous virtual and in-person events marking International Women’s Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria events mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday

Virtual speaker series, performances, film screenings throughout the day March 8

Greater Victoria residents can join people around the world in celebrating women Tuesday (March 8) at a number of virtual and in-person International Women’s Day events.

Camosun College ceremony, vigil and student poster session (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

An in-person event at Camosun’s Lansdowne Campus, featuring Indigenous Elders May Sam and Bernadine Mawson and author Monique Gray Smith. Ceremony and vigil to be followed by a student poster session at the Fisher Foyer from 1 to 3 p.m.

More information: camosun.ca/events

Bridges for Women Society fundraiser (noon to 1:15 p.m.)

A virtual speaker series – featuring the president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, Winona Waldron; president of the BC Nurses’ Union, Aman Grewal; and B.C. parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits, Niki Sharma – and silent auction by donation.

Proceeds go to women impacted by violence and trauma.

Registration: eventbrite.ca

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour speaker series (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.)

A Zoom speaker series, sharing four women’s journeys to success and the barriers they faced along the way. Featuring Izabella Rampersaud, an assistant buyer and model; Katie Collar, head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps; Cheryl Sanguinetti, a mortgage broker; and Briana Williams, a California attorney.

Registration: sniwwoc.ca/events

Blue Bridge Theatre presenters, performers, and films (7 to 10 p.m.)

An in-person and virtual evening of speakers, performances and film screenings presented by the Kulea Culture Society and Victoria Arts Council.

Admission by donation.

Registration: cinevic.ca/events

March 8 has marked International Women’s Day since 1911. The 2022 theme is #BreakTheBias.

