Greater Victoria expected to see ‘damaging winds’

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria.
According to Environment Canada, strong winds that may cause damage are expected or already occurring.
A low-pressure centre over the South Coast on Friday morning will move into the souther B.C. Interior in the afternoon. In the wake of the low-pressure centre, westerly winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 will develop in Greater Victoria, near the Juan de Fuca Strait.
The wind are expected to ease on Friday evening.
These winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.
