Greater Victoria festivals receive $2.6M in provincial recovery funding

Rifflandia, Esquimalt Ribfest, Saanich Fair and All Ways Home among dozens of recipients

The Saanich Fair is one of many events to receive COVID-19 recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria organizations are being bolstered by the B.C. government’s grant fund for community festivals, to the tune of $2.6 million.

The grant program for local events was first announced in August as part of a COVID-19 recovery initiative, and covers events that took place after July 1, 2021 or are planned up to Sept. 30, 2022.

Eligible events include arts, culture and sporting events plus festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced the government had increased its fund from $12.9 million to $30 million, and Greater Victoria got a good chunk of the change – over $2.6 million.

READ MORE: B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals, events

Among the Greater Victoria recipients are the Rifflandia Music Festival ($250,000), 55+ BC Games ($125,375), All Ways Home music festival ($97,212), Open Air music festival ($71,868), qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup ($60,000), Saanich Fair ($53,760), Esquimalt Ribfest ($31,135) and the 122nd Victoria Day Parade ($28,498).

“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” Mark said in a release.

A list of Greater Victoria organizations that received funding appears below , and others around the province listed by community, is posted on the province’s website at news.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Santa hits Victoria first as parades start to fill the streets

READ MORE: Registrations open for 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon

Pacific Canada StoryFest (Vancouver, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Victoria): $25,000

Bollywood Gharana (Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria): $6,100

The Legends (Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria): $36,200

Brewery & The Beast (Vancouver, Victoria): $112,050

Re-Launch Concert & Events Series 2021 (Vancouver, Victoria): $14,000

Pet-A-Palooza (Vancouver, Victoria): $33,200

Re-Build Concert & Events Series 2022 (Vancouver, Victoria): $34,000

Sickick Masked Up Tour (Vancouver, Victoria, Chilliwack): $11,910

122nd Victoria Day Parade and Festival (Victoria): $28,498

15th World Accordion and Tango Festival (Victoria): $15,000

16th Annual Festival Mexicano (Victoria): $3,000

2022 55+ BC Games (Victoria): $125,375

2022 Arts & Music in the Gardens Festival (Victoria): $7,230

2022 Capital City Comic Con (Victoria): $61,778

2022 Northwest Deuce Days (Victoria): $40,000

35th Annual Victoria Fringe Festival (Victoria): $44,140

39th Santa Claus Parade (Victoria): $18,326

Back In-Person live music series (Victoria): $15,000

BC Cross Country Championships (Victoria): $7,208

BC First Tech Challenge Championship (Victoria): $3,950

Beanstock Coffee Festival Victoria (Victoria): $16,010

Canadian Pacific Regional Robotics Competition (Victoria): $32,159

Culinaire (Victoria): $39,952

Explosive Germinations Music & Skate Park Launch at Topaz Park (Victoria): $51,700

Family Sport and Recreation Festival (Victoria): $7,100

Feast of Fields Vancouver Island (Victoria): $4,412

Folktoria (Victoria): $2,000

Garden City Grooves Festival (Victoria): $7,920

Gorge Canada Day Picnic (Victoria): $6,640

Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival (Victoria): $25,000

Ironman 70.3 Victoria (Victoria): $66,610

Lights of Wonder 2021 (Victoria): $45,437

MABUHAY Celebrating Philippine Culture (Victoria): $5,300

Open Air: A Summer Festival of Music (Victoria): $71,868

PinkShirtFest (Victoria): $26,260

Prairie Inn Harriers Pioneer 8K Running Road Race (Victoria): $2,875

Prairie Inn Harriers Thetis Lake Series (Victoria): $2,138

Race to Alaska (Victoria): $47,110

Raven Baroque Summer Celebrations (Victoria): $6,650

Rifflandia Festival (Victoria): $250,000

Royal Victoria Marathon (Victoria): $100,000

SKAMpede (Victoria): $32,732

Stein and Dine (Victoria): $6,400

Sunset Ceremony (Victoria): $5,000

TC10K (Victoria): $104,519

The Good Food Gathering (Victoria): $7,000

The Post-Pandemic Party (Victoria): $4,000

Turf Burn Soccer Tournament (Victoria): $4,500

Victoria Dragon Boat Festival (Victoria): $28,100

Vancouver Island Blues Bash (Victoria): $50,000

Victoria Bicycle Music Festival (Victoria): $2,000

Victoria Cheese and Meat Festival (Victoria): $21,930

Victoria Classic Boat Festival (Victoria): $20,000

Victoria Dragon Boat Festival (Victoria): $69,200

Victoria Film Festival (Victoria): $120,411

Victoria Flamenco Festival (Victoria): $13,249

Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival (Victoria): $60,000

Victoria International Jewish Film Festival (Victoria): $9,000

Victoria International Wine Festival (Victoria): $23,174

Victoria Track Classic (Victoria): $15,000

Victoria’s 23rd Annual Ska & Reggae Festival (Victoria): $111,720

Wonderment 2022 (Victoria): $22,000

Music by the Sea Festival 2022 (Victoria, Bamfield): $65,000

Esquimalt Mural Festival (Esquimalt): $15,000

Esquimalt Ribfest (Esquimalt): $31,135

Sooke Fine Arts Show (Sooke): $29,780

Treasure Island Pantomime (Sooke): $3,448

Elk Lake Triathlon (Saanich): $15,000

Saanich Fair (Saanich): $53,760

Saanichton Summer Fair and Movie Nights (Saanich): $2,540

Sidney Sidewalk Sale & Street Event (Sidney): $5,000

2023 Rugby World Cup Qualification Match (Langford): $60,000

All Ways Home Music Festival (Langford): $97,212

GoddessRun (Langford): $22,000

Oak Bay Half Marathon, Relay & Kids Run (Victoria): $20,800

Oak Bay Tea Party (Victoria): $23,400

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Festival