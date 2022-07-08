WorkSafe BC fined a Greater Victoria paving stone and landscaping company following an injury accident, for what it deemed to be a high-risk violation of worksite safety. (WorkSafe BC/Facebook)

WorkSafe BC fined a Greater Victoria paving stone and landscaping company following an injury accident, for what it deemed to be a high-risk violation of worksite safety. (WorkSafe BC/Facebook)

Greater Victoria firm fined for workplace violation after jobsite injury

WorkSafe BC says landscaping company had no clear guidelines for stacking pallets

WorkSafe BC has handed down a fine of $27,211 to a Greater Victoria company in the wake of a workplace injury.

The provincial organization, which imposed the fine June 21, reports it visited a Van Isle Bricklok Surfacing and Landscape Supplies workplace in Central Saanich response to a previous incident.

According to WorkSafe BC, the incident happened as a worker was taking inventory in a storage yard and saw a pallet of concrete paving stones weighing an estimated 1.5 tonnes fall and pin the worker, who was injured in the process.

A WorkSafe inspection of the site determined many stacks of paving materials in the yard were out of plumb or unstable. As well, the report stated, there were no written procedures in place for employees about how to stack the pallets safely. The firm’s failure to ensure materials were stacked or stored in a stable and secure manner was deemed a high-risk violation and resulted in the fine, WorkSafe wrote.

WorkSafe penalties aim to motivate employers that receive the fines, and others, to comply with occupational health and safety legislation and regulations, and to keep their workplaces safe. The penalty amounts are typically based on the size of the employer’s payroll, the nature of the violation and past history.

ALSO READ: Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Accidents

Previous story
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels
Next story
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving B.C. moms rally on anniversary of police shooting

Just Posted

WorkSafe BC fined a Greater Victoria paving stone and landscaping company following an injury accident, for what it deemed to be a high-risk violation of worksite safety. (WorkSafe BC/Facebook)
Greater Victoria firm fined for workplace violation after jobsite injury

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Canada women’s 15s face Italy in Langford on July 24

Langford renters living in recent builds should look into their building’s paperwork if they are paying separately for a parking spot, because they may not have to. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford renters enjoy rare protection from parking charges