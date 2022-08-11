Cameron Gamble is wanted on a nation-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility in Victoria. (Courtesy VicPD)

Greater Victoria fugitive wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Public asked to help locate Cameron Gamble, missing from parole facility

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Cameron Gamble, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility in Victoria.

Gamble is currently serving a more than two-year federal sentence for firearms-related offences. He is described as a 33-year-old Indigenous man with long black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6’1” and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Police ask anyone who sees Gamble to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

To report information regarding his whereabouts, call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

