Greater Victoria Gas prices rise

Most expensive gas sold in Saanich

Gas is up at some Greater Victoria stations. (File Photo)

Monday gas prices in Victoria are 16 cents more expensive than last year’s average.

On Monday night, the average price is 144.3 cents per litre – a 5.5 cent increase from last week and a 4.7 cent increase from last month.

The highest prices can be found in Saanich, where most gas stations are selling regular gas for 146.9 cents per litre.

Gas can be found for lower prices in Esquimalt and downtown Victoria, where the lowest prices are coming in at 138.9 cents per litre.

According to GasBuddy, the prices are still lower than they were on the same day in 2019, which at 161.9 cents per litre, is the highest recorded average since 2008.

READ ALSO: Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Would-be tenant scammed $2,250 for fictitious suite in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Story emerging from Sooke River tragedy

Two men killed, another still missing after torrential rains swell river

Police believe missing Duncan teen could be in Greater Victoria

Kate-Lynn Tooshley is about five-foot-five and 120 pounds with shoulder length dark hair

Victoria officer responding to weapons call injured in Saturday night crash

Three people taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Environment Canada to send snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning

Some areas of the Island can expect 20 cm of snow

Saanich crews rescue Mount Doug hiker

Crews say slippery, cold conditions on mountain

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

$15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer

Alleged theft happened last week at store in Nanaimo North Town Centre

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Island communities in recovery mode after massive rainstorm

All sorts of heroic tales and strife emerge from floods, evacuations in the Chemainus area

VIDEO: Sooke River continues to be searched for a third body, following a drowning on Friday, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 3

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Most Read