In 2019, Victoria joined cities around the world for the 3rd Annual Women’s March. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria gears up for fourth annual Women’s March

‘Women Rising 2020’ theme to be reflected in Saturday’s march

Women’s March organizers are gearing up for demonstrations around the world and Victoria is no exception.

The fourth annual Victoria Women’s March will take place on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in front of the B.C. Legislature building. Organizers expect more than 1,000 activists of all ages and backgrounds will join forces and rally through the streets of Victoria carrying signs and chanting.

This year, participants will hear from several speakers outside the Legislature before making their way to Centennial Square. There, they will hear from a final speaker before the musical performances begin.

In the past, hundreds have gathered on the Lekwungen and Wsanec territories in downtown Victoria to “stand for the rights of women, marginalized genders, and 2-Spirit peoples,” explained Astra Lund-Phillips, a Women’s March Canada: Victoria Chapter spokesperson.

The Women’s March has become an annual event with demonstrations held around the world.

The event began in 2017 in Washington, D.C. in response to the inauguration of American president Donald Trump and many of his statements.

The 45th president was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2017 and the inaugural march took place the next day.

Victoria’s 2017 march drew close to 2,000 people and Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May spoke at the 2018 and 2019 marches. May noted the importance of addressing intersectional issues that face Canadian women and minorities – including poverty and violence against Indigenous women.

This year’s theme is “Women Rising 2020.” Organizers say this reflects the barriers faces by women, people of colour and marginalized genders while calling for action in the fight for rights. Past themes have included “End Violence Against Women” in 2019 and the 2018 march brought #MeToo and Time’s Up Initiative issues to light.

Those interested in helping out can message the group on the Facebook page. For more information about the march, visit the group’s Facebook event.

