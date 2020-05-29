Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Rollout part of nearly 70 new buses across B.C.

13 new handyDART buses will be replacing previously aging service vehicles throughout Greater Victoria starting on May 28. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

A batch of new handyDART buses rolled onto Greater Victoria roads starting May 27.

The 13 light-duty buses can seat up to 20 passengers each and have room for four mobility aids. All buses come with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the pandemic.

Each bus, estimated to cost $176,000, replace aging buses in the system. An additional 15 buses will be added in Nanaimo by mid-June. The new buses are the beginning of a rollout for nearly 70 light duty buses across B.C. in the coming months.

