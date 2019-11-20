The Fernwood Neighbourhood Resource Group’s Gift of Good Food holiday fundraiser began Monday with a goal to raise enough money to feed 200 Greater Victoria families for one year. (Fernwood NRG/Facebook)

Greater Victoria Gift of Good Food program returns for fifth year

Fernwood fundraiser aims to feed 200 local families for a year

The fifth annual Gift of Good Food holiday fundraiser launched Monday with a goal to raise $100,000 to support 200 Greater Victoria families in need for one year.

The program is organized by the Fernwood Neighbourhood Resource Group, which uses its food access program, the Good Food Box, to deliver fresh, nutritious food and produce from Michell’s Farm Market and the Root Cellar to communities in the region.

Money raised from the Gift of Good Food fundraiser ensures vulnerable families have access to a Good Food Box every two weeks for one year. The fundraising is split between 15 community organizations in the region, with family resource workers, support workers and counsellors selecting families to receive the boxes. Every $500 raised will support one family for all of 2020.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Gift of Good Food program, a holiday offering for the whole year

Good Food Box coordinator Micqualyn Waldie said in a statement donations provide a gift that keeps on giving.

“I’d like to see a community where no one is hungry. We have incredible farms and availability of food and it should go to people who need it,” Waldie said. “So this is one way we can offer that gift, not just at Christmas with a special hamper, but all through the year. It’s a gift that gives every month because it is not just at Christmas that families are short on money.”

Donations are accepted online and at the Fernwood Community Centre, 1240 Gladstone Ave. Residents can also start a fundraising team online. The fundraiser runs until Dec. 31.

Those interested in contributing can also help out by visiting one or more of many fundraising events, such as the Gift of Good Food Pub Quiz, which will donate all proceeds to families at Bridges for Women. The pub quiz is on Nov. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Northern Quarter. Admission is $10 at the door.

There will also be a Gift of Good Food music bingo event at the Fernwood Inn, 1302 Gladstone Ave., on Dec. 4 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Participants can sing their favourite music, win prizes and support food security in their community. Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

READ ALSO: Victorians can give the gift of good food through to year’s end

Francophones can enjoy a night of French-speaking for a great cause at the French Conversation Marathon. Held at Green Cuisine restaurant in Market Square, Tina Price, of Mange tout en Francais, will be working to complete 10 hours of French-only communication. Visitors are invited to join Price, speak French (or English) and donate to her efforts. The French Conversation Marathon is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Finally, Discovery Coffee’s Latte Art Throwdown will delight local coffee-lovers with coffee tasting, snacks and a latte competition. The event will be hosted at Discovery Coffee’s new roastery in Rock Bay. The event is free for the public and $5 for competing coffee artists.

