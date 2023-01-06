The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has announced three new members and three returning members of its board of directors. Pictured, the Norwegian Encore off the tip of the Ogden Point breakwater. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Facebook)

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has announced three new members and three returning members of its board of directors. Pictured, the Norwegian Encore off the tip of the Ogden Point breakwater. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Facebook)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority announces new board members

Three new members and three returning members have been appointed

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has named three new members to its board of directors for the 2023-2024 term.

Mark Collins and Don Krusel have been added as independent directors, while Coun. Susan Kim has been added for the City of Victoria, according to a news release.

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, Mark Mawhinney representing the Victoria Esquimalt Harbour Society and Susan Brice representing the Capital Regional District remain on the board serving consecutive terms. Board members serve four-year terms.

Christine Willow was re-elected as board chair, and Mawhinney as vice-chair.

“I am pleased to welcome back Barb, Mark and Susan. A special thank you to our outgoing board members for their time, commitment and dedicated service to GVHA,” said Willow in the release.

“This is an important time for GVHA as we prepare to welcome a new CEO in the coming months. During this time, the board of directors will provide continuity to GVHA operations as we transition our leadership and remain focused on sustainable growth that benefits the region.”

The complete board consists of: Willow, Mawhinney, Kim, Desjardins, Brice, Collins, Krusel, Doug Crowder as treasurer and as an independent director, Chief Rob Thomas representing Esquimalt Nation, Florence Dick representing the Songhees Nation, Geoff Dickson representing Destination Greater Victoria, Ryan Burles representing Victoria Esquimalt Harbour Society, Margaret Lucas as an independent director, and Dave Cowen as past chair.

