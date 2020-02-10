The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is looking to prioritize shore power. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority delays upgrades, prioritizes shore power

The GVHA master plan will be delayed for five years

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has applied to Victoria for an extended deadline to develop its master plan with the intention to instead focus on installing shore power and other environmental mechanisms at Ogden Point.

In a request coming to council this week, the GVHA is asking for a five-year extension with a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025 for its master plan submission. Early details of the $300 million plan had pointed to including a hotel, stores and walkways in the James Bay area.

The intention of the delay would be for the GVHA to further investigate what it can do to limit its carbon footprint, with an emphasis on installing shore power to its berths.

READ MORE: Victoria councillors aim to halt harbour authority cruise ship expansion plans

The decision comes forward shortly after a third-party carbon audit was conducted for the GVHA, which found that cruise ship emissions have increased by 19 per cent since 2010, creating the same greenhouse gas emissions as 3,241 cars on the road in a year.

Shortly before this report came out, the City of Victoria put forward recommendations to the GVHA to limit its cruise ship activity until it could further reduce the the industry’s negative environmental impacts.

The decision, said GVHA CEO Ian Roberston, was mostly driven by the third-party report and only coincided with the City’s push.

“It makes really good sense for us to do this; we are in a climate crisis and it’s prudent as an organization for us to recognize that,” Robertson said. “Both the City and the Harbour Authority have agreed on a number of issues, including that steps need to be taken to ensure that cruises can grow sustainably.”

Relying on shore power instead of burning fuel could reducing the cruise ship’s carbon emissions by 50 per cent, he added.

ALSO READ: Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point

Adding shore power won’t be easy: one station cost $14 million in 2012, with Robertson estimating it would probably be closer to $18 million now. One charger would only accommodate one berth, Ogden Point has three.

“We’ll need to phase things in,” Robertson said.

In order to fund the massive project the GVHA will look to Vancouver, which became the first cruise ship terminal in Canada – and third in the world – to offer shore power technology. It did so by combining federal, provincial and cruise-ship industry funding.

Pushing the 10-year master plan back for another five years may increase the cost of the project as construction costs rise, a risk Robertson said is worth taking.

Council will vote on the extension Thursday evening.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial
Next story
Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP supporters vow to drop off 50,000 signatures at Horgan’s offices

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Victoria’s Our Place Society brings back annual beauty day for women in need

Beauty Day is taking place on Valentine’s Day

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority delays upgrades, prioritizes shore power

The GVHA master plan will be delayed for five years

Heavy rains lead to landslide on Harling Point

Oak Bay police also catch sea pirate with stolen motor

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative agreement

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Most Read