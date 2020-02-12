The sale of this North Saanich home closed for $4 million. It was the second-richest residential real estate sale in all of British Columbia between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, 2020. (Google)

Greater Victoria home to some of the richest real estate sales in B.C. last month

Two of the three richest deals that closed between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 were in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria was home to two of the three richest residential real estate deals that closed in British Columbia between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1.

Leading the way for all of British Columbia was a modern single-family home in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house built in 2016 closed for 85 per cent of the $6.25-million list price, according to published information.

Located in second place was a single family home in North Saanich’s Ardmore neighbourhood. Located in the 9700-block of GlenElg Avenue, the 5,188 square-foot home located on a 27,878-square-foot lot closed for $4 million after having been listed for $5 million for more than 200 days. The Peninsula News Review was able to confirm the home built in 1997 had actually sold in the second week of December.

RELATED: Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show signs of recovery

Coming in at third overall was a condominium in Victoria. The three-bedroom condo with a total area of 2,288 square feet located in the 700 block of Herald Street closed for 100 per cent of the listed price of $2.859 million after having been on the market for one day. Notably, the condo is in the Hudson Place One project currently under development.

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest single family home closed for $351,500 in the 3800-block of Trailhead Drive, in the Sooke/Jordan River area, while the lowest selling condo closed with a sold price of $242,500 in the 4600-block of Elk Lake Drive, with a total square-footage of 464.

