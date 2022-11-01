The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation received $20,000 to purchase a ventilator and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation received $20,000 for a lung imaging system from the TB Vets Charitable Foundation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria hospitals gain new respiratory equipment

TB Vets’ $1-million grant divided among 30 hospitals across B.C., Northwest Territories

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation has played a key role in getting Greater Victoria hospitals more equipment.

The local hospital foundations received a portion of a $1-million grant provided by TB Vets, which provides grants for respiratory equipment, research, education and therapy programs.

The grant was awarded to 30 hospitals across B.C. and the Northwest Territories with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation receiving $20,000 to purchase a ventilator and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation receiving $20,000 for a lung imaging system.

“With the onset of COVID, the number of people who need respiratory support has greatly increased … The new transport ventilator will deliver a compact, powerful, cost-effective ICU ventilation solution that’s appropriate for all patients – from neonates to adults,” reads the release.

“We are proud to be able to help hospitals buy new equipment that will support our medical frontline heroes,” added Kandys Merola, CEO of TB Vets.

The foundation has also just launched its annual key tag fundraising campaign, which will provide more funds dedicated to respiratory equipment. The campaign provides donors with a tag that can be attached to a key ring, which if lost can be dropped into any Canada Post mailbox and returned to the owner at no cost.

