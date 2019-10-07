The Fairmont Empress came in tenth in the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Top 10 Hotels in Canada 2019 list. Magnolia Hotel & Spa, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa also earned spots in the annual lists. (Black Press File Photo)

Greater Victoria hotels and spas named some of Canada’s best

Oak Bay, Brentwood Bay and Victoria hotels make Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice 2019 lists

Four Greater Victoria hotels won spots in the Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards Monday.

Downtown Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa and the Fairmont Empress all earned accolades in the popular travel publication.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria hotels named best in Canada

“All four of these hotels are amazing properties,” says a statement from Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “They are landmarks in our destination and attract visitors from all over the world.”

The Magnolia Hotel & Spa came in fourth place in the Readers’ Choice Top 10 Hotels in Canada 2019 list. The Oak Bay Beach Hotel and Fairmont Empress ranked eighth and tenth, respectively.

The Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa came in second for the Top 10 Resorts in Canada Readers’ Choice list.

READ ALSO: New Courtney Room Restaurant Meshes Menu and Design For a Casually Elegant Parisian Experience

This year’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey saw a record 600,000 registered voters weigh in on nearly 10,000 cities, countries, hotels, resorts and destination spas.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
