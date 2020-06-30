Saanich police arrived at a closed business in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue to find a man inside. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived on scene to find the man inside

One man is facing charges after police found him inside a business early Sunday morning.

On June 28, the Saanich Police Department was called to a business in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. after an alarm had been activated.

When officers arrived, they discovered signs that someone had entered the building, then spotted a man inside the business.

An officer directed the man out of the building and took him into custody. He was in possession of mail that belonged to the business, as well as some electronics which investigators are still trying to determine ownership of.

The 32-year-old Greater Victoria man is facing charges for breaking and entering as well as theft of mail. He was released with a promise to appear in court in August.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail
Next story
Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Just Posted

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived on scene to find the man inside

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

Imax Victoria back in action

Theatre reopens July 3 after COVID-19 closure

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read