Greater Victoria man says he received concussion, bruising from taxi driver

David James Taylor says he was pushed to the ground after a taxi driver ran a stop sign

A Victoria man was allegedly assaulted by a Victoria Taxi driver while exiting the Save-On-Foods at Tillicum Mall. (Screenshot/ Google Maps)

A Greater Victoria man is recovering with a concussion and bruised ribs following an alleged assault by a taxi driver at Tillicum Mall on Tuesday.

David James Taylor said he’d been leaving Save-On-Foods after grocery shopping and was stepping into a crosswalk when a Victoria Taxi driver almost hit him.

“He was inches away from me in his taxi when I turned and pointed at the stop sign. As the driver opened the door to his cab I yelled at him ‘it’s a stop sign you have to f***ing stop,’” Taylor said. “With my arm in the air pointing at the sign, he grabbed me by my arm and coat and threw me to the ground. All while saying something about me being homeless.”

The driver, he said, then began to drive away before Taylor grabbed a photo and began to call the police. The driver also stopped and told Taylor he was calling the police.

“[He] was saying to the operator that I was asking for money,” Taylor said.

Police arrived and began questioning both parties.

“It is believed that the pedestrian was about to enter a crosswalk when a taxi driver suddenly turned in front of him,” said Saanich police public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades.

He said the pedestrian then yelled at the taxi driver who stopped his car, got out and began yelling back. After some arguing, the situation “escalated up to the driver pushing the pedestrian to the ground.”

Taylor was taken to hospital for assessment. He has a concussion and bruised ribs through his thoracic spine.

“I’m sore, my family has been affected by this event as well,” Taylor said. “The crazy thing is I have had nightmares for the past two nights.”

Black Press Media reached out for comment from Victoria Taxi, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

