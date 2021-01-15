Patrick MacMullan won $28,000 playing Toto. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Greater Victoria man wins $28,000 while watching football

Winning ticket purchased at Colwood convenience store

A Greater Victoria man is claiming bragging rights after winning more than $28,000 while watching Monday night football.

Patrick MacMullan was playing Toto, a British Columbia Lottery Corporation Sports Action game where winners must correctly predict the outcome of games.

He purchased the ticket from Canex Express Mart on Belmont Road in Colwood and was watching football when he found out he was a winner.

“The next morning I scanned the ticket on my BCLC Lotto app to find out the amount. I was pretty shocked when I saw the amount come up,” said MacMullan in a statement. “I have told quite a few people because I am getting in my bragging rights.”

He plans to pay off his car with the prize money and put the rest into savings.

Football

