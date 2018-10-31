Murray Rankin, MP for Victoria, is short-listed for the title of Hardest Working Parliamentarian of the Year, while Elizabeth May, MP for Saanich—Gulf Islands, is up for Most Knowledgeable Parliamentarian of the Year. (File photos)

Greater Victoria MPs voted best of the bunch by peers

Murray Rankin nominated for hardest working, Elizabeth May for most knowledgeable

Two Greater Victoria members of Parliament are leading by exceptional example in Ottawa, according to recent nominations by their peers.

In the lead up to the 11th annual Parliamentarians of the Year event, Maclean’s Magazine announced Murray Rankin, MP for Victoria, and Elizabeth May, MP for Saanich—Gulf Islands, have been nominated for awards.

Between September and October, MPs are asked to nominate their most notable peers – from their own parties and across party lines – in a variety of categories.

Rankin is short-listed for the title of Hardest Working Parliamentarian of the Year, while May is up for Most Knowledgeable Parliamentarian of the Year.

In addition to representing Victoria in federal politics, Rankin is a university professor and an expert in environmental and public law. Of recent note, he introduced a private member’s bill in the House of Commons to ask that Sept. 30 be officially recognized as Orange Shirt Day; he introduced a bill to expunge certain cannabis-related convictions; and continues to be an advocate for environmental protection. In November 2017, Rankin was appointed to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

RELATED: MP calls federal government’s cannabis pardon ‘half-baked’

On top of being leader of the Green Party of Canada, May is an environmentalist, author, activist, and lawyer. Earlier this year, May was arrested and fined $1,500 for civil contempt during a demonstration against the Kinder Morgan pipeline; sponsored a petition created by the Victoria Advocates for Refugees that called on the federal government to eliminate the backlog of private sponsorship applications by the end of 2018; and was involved in Victoria’s second annual Women’s March. She is not new to the parliamentarian awards, having won Parliamentarian of the Year in 2012, Hardest Working Parliamentarian of the Year in 2013, and Best Orator in 2014.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth May: Pipeline will cost taxpayers billions more

The top accolade, Parliamentarian of the Year Award, goes to the MP who collected the highest number of votes across all categories. B.C.’s Nathan Cullen, MP for Skeena—Bulkley Valley, is up for that award against Gérard Deltell and Kevin Lamoureux.

The winners will be announced at the awards event at Chateau Laurier in Ottawa on Nov. 5.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort
Next story
Esquimalt Township website launches development tracker

Just Posted

Many of Saanich’s 102 parks not ‘appropriate’ for overnight sheltering

Protest group lands at Hampton Park to point out it’s not ‘camp-able’

Greater Victoria MPs voted best of the bunch by peers

Murray Rankin nominated for hardest working, Elizabeth May for most knowledgeable

Petition calls to move Halloween

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

Truckloads of junk pulled from Colquitz fish habitat

Rains bring early fish to upgraded Colquitz fish fence

Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

London Drugs launches province-wide recycling program for ‘hard to process’ packaging

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

Most Read