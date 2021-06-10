Greater Victoria municipalities work with University of Victoria to enhance partnerships

The District of Saanich, Oak Bay and the City of Victoria to strengthen academic joint initiatives

Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria are working to strengthen their existing relationships with the University of Victoria through what are known as memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

MOUs are agreements that help municipalities and educational institutions come together to build on shared interests and values – such as technological innovation and economic development.

“In addition to increasing economic prosperity for all, the focus is on issues facing our region including climate, technology, housing, mental health and vibrant communities,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

The agreements are said to build strong regional networks that leverage the varying types of expertise found in municipal and academic environments.

“Partnering with the region’s municipalities will allow us to explore the ways we can play a larger, more supportive role in local initiatives,” said UVic president Kevin Hall, in a release.

In-depth discussions are set to take place during the summer regarding the details of these agreements.

A key focus will be placed on UVic’s student workforce. “The mutual benefit of students gaining crucial work experience and regional organizations having ready access to a highly skilled talent pool is a collaboration on which the parties wish to expand,” the release said.

Once signed, the MOUs will remain in effect and will be periodically reviewed by all parties when necessary.

