Greater Victoria pair finishes running length of Vancouver Island a day early

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos raised more than $12,000 for single parents

It only took Joe Robertson and Jack Amos 14 days to run the entire length of Vancouver Island and raise more than $12,000 for Victoria single parents.

“Joe and I saw how hard it was for our mothers,” said Amos, speaking with Black Press Media last month. “We hope the money that is raised gives single parents some respite and support from their challenging lives.”

The two 19-year-olds, both accomplished cross-country athletes during their time at Oak Bay High, were inspired to take on the 500-kilometre trek after both being raised by single mothers – Robertson in Victoria and Amos in Dawson City.

They set out from Part Hardy on Nov. 15 with the goal of raising $10,000 for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. But, upon completing their epic journey at Mile Zero, Victoria, the two young men had raised over $12,000.

The trip wasn’t without its challenges, though. In a Nov. 21 update on their GoFundMe page, Amos wrote that their van, Pippi, was involved in an accident in Campbell River. Although neither Amos or Robertson was injured – and Pippi was “relatively unscathed” – they decided to stay a few nights to “recover and recuperate.”

Despite the extended layover, the runners arrived at the Mile Zero Monument – featuring their personal hero, Terry Fox – on Nov. 30, an entire day ahead of schedule.

Amos, who is a writer and film maker, said he plans to turn their adventure into a short documentary, with a central focus on family.

“Ultimately that’s what this project is all about for us,” he said.

