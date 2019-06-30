Greater Victoria pipeline protestors host public forum to mobilize action

The TMX Action Assembly will take place on July 2

Local, grassroots organizing collective, Rise and Resist is hosting a townhall meeting on July 2. The TMX Action Assembly will provide the space for ideas to be shared and turned into projects for local groups to take on. The assembly will take place at the Downtown Community Centre on Pandora Avenue and will begin at 6 p.m.

On June 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his descision to approve the Trans-Mountain Pipeline for a second time. Rise and Resist and many of other groups oppose the pipeline and don’t plan on stopping their protests.

Last week, Rise and Resist spearheaded a 20-kilometre protest march from downtown Victoria to Island View Beach on the Saanich Peninsula to send a message that there is resistance to the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Assembly attendees are asked to come out to support local action groups that are opposing the pipeline. New ideas are encouraged and the goal is to get people involved, says Keith Cherry, an organizer with Rise and Resist.

The assembly will include a group meeting where ideas can be shared, and then people will be split into smaller groups to take on different projects and tasks, Cherry explains. Those groups will work on supporting the front-line protestors such as the Tiny House Warriors, fundraising, and culture jamming — creative art projects.

“The goal is not to tell people what to do, but to provide a forum,” says Cherry.

People can come with ideas and see who would like to join them, or simply attend and join in on someone else’s idea.

READ ALSO: Pipeline protestors plan march as Trudeau gives Trans Mountain the go-ahead

“This is definitely a ‘roll up your sleeves and get to work’ assembly,” he says.

All are welcome at the assembly and no organizing experience is required. Veteran organizers will be placed in each of the project groups to help things run smoothly, says Cherry.

“If you’ve never been involved before but feel called to now, you’ll have the opportunity.”

The variation in projects will ensure that everyone who is interested will be able to get involved in something that relates to their skills and interests, he says.

Food will be provided at the assembly and children are welcome. The Downtown Community Centre is also accessible as there are no stairs, but organizers said they can address futher mobility concerns if needed.

