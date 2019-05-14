Greater Victoria records lowest unemployment rate in Canada for April

Unemployment rate stood at 2.8 per cent in April

Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate in April of 2.8 per cent was the lowest in Canada.

Compared to March, the region’s unemployment remained unchanged. What changed, however, was Guelph’s unemployment rate.

With 2.6 per cent, the Ontario community recorded Canada’s lowest unemployment rate in March 2019. Its rate has since risen to four per cent.

RELATED: Greater Victoria unemployment rate falls to second lowest in Canada

The local unemployment rate of 2.8 per cent placed Victoria ahead of the three census metropolitan areas in British Columbia. Kelowna recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent, ahead of Vancouver’s rate of 4.5 per cent and Abbotsford-Mission with a rate of 5.8 per cent.

British Columbia’s unemployment rate of 4.6 per cent in April was the lowest in Canada, down 0.5 per cent compared to a year ago.

Quebec had the second lowest unemployment rate with 4.9 per cent, followed by Manitoba with 5.2 per cent, Saskatchewan with 5.4 per cent, Ontario with six per cent, and Alberta with 6.7 per cent.

Canada’s overall unemployment stood at 5.9 per cent — double Victoria’s rate.

