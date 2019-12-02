Greater Victoria’s homicide rate is among the lowest anywhere in Canada (Black Press Media File)

Greater Victoria records one of the lowest homicide rates in Canada

Region has the lowest homicide rate of all four Census Metropolitan Areas in British Columbia

New official figures show a drop in the number of homicides in Victoria’s Census Metropolitan Area (CMA).

Greater Victoria recorded two homicides in 2018, a drop of three from the previous year, according to Statistics Canada.

This figure means that the region had 0.51 homicides per 100,000 population, the fourth-lowest figures in Canada for CMAs with populations between 100,000 to less than 500,000 people, a list led by Ontario’s Barrie with zero, St. Catharines–Niagara with 0.42 and followed by St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador with a rate of 0.48. Ontario’s Thunder Bay had the highest rate in that category with 6.38 homicides per 100,000.

RELATED: Oak Bay is the second-least dangerous community in Canada according to crime index

Looking closer at home, Kelowna (population: 210,961) recorded six homicides for a rate of 0.95, while Abbotsford–Mission (population: 195,726) recorded nine for a rate of 3.07 homicides per 100,000. British Columbia’s largest CMA — Vancouver (population: 2.65 million) — recorded 52 homicides for 1.66 homicides per 100,000. British Columbia recorded 30 fewer homicides in 2018 than in 2017 as most provinces recorded a drop with the exception of Ontario with 69 more victims than in 2017. This figure marked the largest year-over-year increase and the highest number of homicides since data collection started in 1961.

Measured by homicides, Winnipeg (population: 816,741) was Canada’s most violent CMA with 2.69 homicides per 100,000. In terms of absolute numbers, the Toronto CMA (population: 6.27 million) led the way with 142 homicides, up from 93 in 2017. Overall, Canada recorded 651 homicides or 1.76 homicides per 100,000 population, a drop compared to 2017.

Looking at the geography of homicides across Canada, they are relatively high in Toronto, the CMAs of western Canada (not including British Columbia) such as Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon and smaller Ontario communities close to the rust-belt region of the United States such as Windsor and Brantford.Notably, both of these communities, as well as Thunder Bay, were once thriving industrial towns.

RELATED: A look at the vast differences between severe crime crime rates in Oak Bay and Thompson, MB

Looking at the sociology of homicide victims, Indigenous Canadians accounted for 22 per cent of all victims, a rate five times higher compared to non-Indigenous Canadians. Indigenous Canadians also accounted for 30 per cent of all individuals accused of homicide, a rate eight times compared to non-Indigenous Canadians. By way of background, Indigenous Canadians account for just under five per cent of the overall population.

Most victims know their killer. Acquaintances (34 per cent) and family members (33 per cent) account for two-thirds of all victims and spousal homicide was the lone type of homicide to increase in 2018.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
House panel to vote on Ukraine report as Trump mulls defence
Next story
Greater Victoria couple pledges to match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday

Just Posted

Greater Victoria records one of the lowest homicide rates in Canada

Region has the lowest homicide rate of all four Census Metropolitan Areas in British Columbia

Greater Victoria couple pledges to match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday

Murray and Lynda Farmer will match donations up to $50,000

Music fundraiser for Peninsula foodbank rocks new record

Barney Bentall and Cariboo Express raise $43,500 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens

Thousands attend official Light Up Dec. 1

PHOTOS: Mt. Doug Secondary students brave chilly night to ring in Christmas season

Santa Claus appearance, Christmas carols, and more

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read