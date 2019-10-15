Greater Victoria records second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada in September

Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent below Quebec City’s three per cent

Only Quebec City recorded a lower unemployment rate than Greater Victoria in September.

According to Statistics Canada, the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent in September, down from 3.3 per cent the previous month. Quebec City recorded the lowest unemployment rate with three per cent, up from 2.6 per cent in the previous month.

Looking at the other CMAs in British Columbia, Vancouver’s CMA recorded an unemployment rate of 4.6 per cent. Kelowna’s recorded an unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent, while Abbotsford-Mission recorded an unemployment rate of five per cent.

The provincial rate in September was 4.8 per cent, down from five per cent in the previous month. National unemployment declined 0.2 per cent points to 5.5 per cent.



