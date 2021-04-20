Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria regional services get a $575,000 boost from Safe Restart Grant

CRD allocates latest grants to help service areas affected by pandemic challenges

The Capital Regional District has a final $575,000 in federal-provincial Safe Restart Grant money to use for services affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money was allocated by the province in March and followed a $1.421 million payment to the CRD last November.

The CRD board will split the funding by service area with $165,000 allocated to the regional district and, $85,000 for First Nations, $80,000 for Juan de Fuca, $172,000 for Salt Spring Island and $73,000 for the Southern Gulf Islands.

The board allocated the regional district portion to the regional corporate emergency service budget.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s bylaw banning plastic bags back in effect

Juan de Fuca area director Mike Hicks had floated an amendment calling for that $165,000 to be allocated for CRD Parks to cover expected higher bylaw enforcement costs this summer.

“They need help and they could use those funds,” he said, noting that gathering restrictions have prompted many more people to use regional parks and trails. “I don’t want to see it sitting in some bank account waiting for someone to use it.”

Told by staff the grant criteria only allows its use for “incremental bylaw enforcement,” Hicks withdrew his amended motion upon hearing the parks department could claim for added expenses from the emergency management budget.

CRD staff will consult with local area directors to determine which services are most in need of funding help.

The payment to the CRD is part of a final $10 million allocated from the $425 million set aside for local governments under the Safe Restart Grants program.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCRD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rugby coach resigns, is suspended from Victoria restaurant following sexual assault allegations
Next story
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Just Posted

Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly-released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, follows as a sequel. (Black Press Media file)
Critically acclaimed Sooke author releases new memoir

Peyakow follows as a sequel to Darrel McLeod’s first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria regional services get a $575,000 boost from Safe Restart Grant

CRD allocates latest grants to help service areas affected by pandemic challenges

Father Marinaldo Batista, who served at Catholic parishes in Saanich and Sooke, died April 1 in Brazil from complications of COVID-19. (Facebook/St. Elizabeth Church)
Brazilian priest who served in Saanich and Sooke dies from COVID-19

Father Marinaldo Batista, 53, went to Brazil to visit his parents and died there April 1

A photograph of the real firearm beside the replica firearm seized by VicPD in the early hours of April 18. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop in Victoria

Officers find cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl along with loaded handgun

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Wickaninnish (Clifford Atleo) plays the drum while singing the Nuu-chah-nulth song on the court steps in Vancouver In a picture from April 2018. Photo credit, Melody Charlie.
Five western Vancouver Island First Nations celebrate legal fishing victory

Court ruling confirms Nuu-chah-nulth fishing rights in case dating back to 2003

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Most Read