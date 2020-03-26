More than 6,500 health care workers and staff are working at Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee Hospital and Gorge Road Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents can thank health care workers through online portal

Thanks and donations are coordinated by the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

A new Victoria Hospitals Foundation website allows people to support and thank frontline health care workers.

The Hospital Heroes page says that more than 6,500 people are working around the clock at the Victoria General Hospital, the Royal Jubilee Hospital and the Gorge Road Hospital.

“In a very short time, the world around us looks quite different. But what remains a constant is the dedication of our hospital teams. Their dedication to health, to our community, to you,” said Avery Brohman, executive director of the VHF in an online statement. “In the simplest but most sincere of words: our frontline caregivers and hospital staff are our heroes.”

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

People can forward messages of support to frontline workers, which the Victoria Hospitals Foundation will then share through various outlets.

In addition, support can also include donating to the Greatest Need Fund to help buy and maintain equipment at the hospitals.

“While provincial and federal governments continue to support COVID-19 related expenses, we have learned first-hand that the demand on our care teams is increasing,” the site reads. “In the coming weeks and months, our hospital systems will endure unprecedented stress during and after the pandemic.”

People can also nominate a health care worker who has touched their lives as a Caring Spirit, along with an any-sized donation, which will get the worker peer recognition and a pin.

To thank local health care workers visit victoriahf.ca/hospital-heroes/.

