Youth line the street with positive messages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Youth line the street with positive messages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents urged to commit random acts of kindness and pay it forward

Random Acts of Kindness Day will be held on Friday (Feb. 17)

The Victoria Foundation is once again calling on the community to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The day is coming up on Friday (Feb. 17) and is intended to help build a movement of kindness that continues throughout the year.

Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages people to do something nice and ask for nothing in return, except that others pay it forward.

The good deeds don’t have to be elaborate or cost a lot of money.

“Kindness has the power to pick us up in difficult times,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “Random Acts of Kindness Day illustrates how one act of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity throughout our community.”

The Victoria Foundation celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day in 2015 and has since inspired Vancouver Island businesses, non-profits, governments, families and community members to take part.

“I am so pleased that the Greater Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Victoria Foundation for this year’s Random Acts of Kindness Day,” said Maureen Sawa, CEO of the Greater Victoria Public Library. “Public libraries have always been regarded as important community hubs, and we are excited to support this important day to spread kindness in our community.”

The Victoria Foundation put together a list of acts for kids and adults to prepare for the day.

The list for children includes helping with chores around the house, returning someone’s cart at the grocery store and helping build a bird feeder.

The suggestions for adults include raising or donating money to a local charity, holding the door open for someone and calling a friend or relative that you haven’t talked to in a while.

READ MORE: Victoria’s Filipino and Turkish communities team up for earthquake relief

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Iconic’ piece of Victoria history selling for $9.3M even as market plummets 42%
Next story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

Just Posted

Youth line the street with positive messages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents urged to commit random acts of kindness and pay it forward

One of the priciest properties on sale right now in Victoria is a “piece of history” at 888 Government St. that features staggering views of the Inner Harbour. (Photo courtesy of Realtor.ca)
‘Iconic’ piece of Victoria history selling for $9.3M even as market plummets 42%

Parks Canada and its partners on the Sidney Island Ecological Restoration Project are seeking to eradicate the invasive fallow deer population on the island. The island’s residents are set to vote on March 2 whether or not to give their approval of that part of the wider project. (Courtesy of Parks Canada)
Sidney Island residents to vote on plan to eradicate invasive deer

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect who left victim with ‘significant injuries’