Greater Victoria School District opens police liaison feedback survey

Learning community survey on school liaison program part of review that began in fall 2020

There are 12 police liaison officers currently in place at Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

Families in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are encouraged to share their thoughts on the school police liaison officer program that’s been under review since September 2020.

On Tuesday (Oct. 12), SD61 released a community survey to collect feedback on the program that sees police liaison officers attend Greater Victoria schools to provide resources, educate students and address safety concerns.

A call to reevaluate the more than 30-year-old program came in September 2020, after which the SD61 Board of Education passed a motion to form a committee of stakeholders to review the program.

Committee members have spent the past year learning about culturally committed, anti-racism approaches to the program, and hearing from school communities and individuals about their interactions with police liaison officers.

“The board is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and culturally responsive learning environment for all of our students and staff,” chair Ann Whiteaker said in a statement. “It is important we hear the perspectives and experiences of our learning community.”

There are 12 police liaison officers currently in place working with elementary, middle and secondary schools in the district.

The survey asks participants to rate their knowledge of the school police liaison officer program and their comfort level with having police officers attend schools. They are also invited to self-identify age, ethno-cultural background, gender and sexuality.

A summary report from the survey will be presented to the review committee sometime this fall, and recommendations will be brought to the SD61 board in spring 2022.

The deadline for participating in the online survey is Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/SD61-SPLO-Program to take part.

