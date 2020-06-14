The Greater Victoria School District has launched an online forum for people to share their ideas for the upcoming school year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria School District seeks feedback on hybrid instruction for coming school year

An online forum allows people to submit thoughts and ideas

The Greater Victoria School District is asking for feedback from students and staff as it prepares for a fall startup.

SD61 is looking to connect with students, staff, administrators, Indigenous nations, parents and guardians, along with the broader community for thoughts and feedback about a hybrid approach to student instruction. The District anticipates next year will involve face-to-face learning as well as remote learning options.

READ ALSO: School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

“Our starting point is to ask for their input and gain insight into how we can best engage and support students and staff in a blended learning model. We want to hear about experiences, preferred methods of communication, thoughts on rotational schedules, the best time for check-ins, etc., all things that can refine our back to school transition in September,” said Superintendent Shelley Green in a press release.

READ ALSO: Victoria News helps celebrate our high school grads

An online forum has been set up to allow participants to openly share their thoughts and actively engage with each other’s ideas. Participants are encouraged to log-on more than once to see how their ideas have been ranked.

The forum closes on June 23 at 3 p.m.

The online exchange is available at sd61.bc.ca and can be translated into more than 50 languages.

Greater Victoria School District

