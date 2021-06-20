Greater Victoria school routes scaled down for summer by BC Transit

Service changes in the Victoria Regional Transit System will take effect as of June 28.
BC Transit said service reductions this summer will permit increased service later on in the year to meet the higher fall and winter demand. This includes reducing trips geared toward middle and secondary schools and service level adjustments for routes 7 UVic/Downtown and 21 Interurban/Downtown.
Route 53 Colwood/Langford will begin and end at the Victoria General Hospital instead of the Colwood Exchange. All trips will pass Thetis Lake and limited peak service for downtown will also be available.
For more information, visit bctransit.com.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.