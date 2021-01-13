Greater Victoria schools face power outages, cancelled bus routes

Multiple schools without power across the region

As Greater Victoria residents navigate strong winds, power outages and road closures on Wednesday morning, so too are the region’s schools.

In the Saanich School District (SD63), two elementary schools experienced outages early on Jan. 13 – Prospect Lake Elementary in Saanich and Kelset Elementary in North Saanich.

Just before 8 a.m., SD63 shared an update to the district website to let parents know the power had been restored to Kelset Elementary but crews were still working restoring service to Prospect Lake Elementary. Despite the outage, Prospect Lake Elementary remains open at this time.

In the Sooke School District (SD62), John Muir Elementary is open but without power. BC Hydro crews have been assigned to the outage.

John Muir Elementary is open, but without power. @bchydro crews assigned. School will be safe for students, classes may not run as per usual. Up to parents whether or not to send kids. #SD62 — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) January 13, 2021

Due to the windstorm, SD62 is reporting a number of cancellations and delays with bus routes.

As of 7:30 a.m., all school buses on routes 33, 36, 37, 39 have been cancelled for the day. Routes 34, 38 and 40 have been altered due to a road closure past Copper Mine Road and Winslow Drive.

Routes 31 and 35 are operating as usual.

Students on buses, Expect general delays today as our buses navigate routes after last night’s wind storm. #SD62 — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) January 13, 2021

