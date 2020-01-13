Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

Up to 15 centimetres of snow but no cancelled classes in the region’s school districts

Greater Victoria schools are in session on Monday, Jan. 13. (Unsplash)

Up to 15 centimetres of snow has fallen on parts of Greater Victoria but so far, the region’s schools are still in session.

Schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are open today, with all buses running.

CLASSES TODAY – All schools in the Greater Victoria School District are OPEN today (Jan. 13th, 2020). Buses are running. Please dress warmly and use extra precautions when traveling to and from school. #yyj #sd61learn pic.twitter.com/xqcUxNmZGa — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) January 13, 2020

All schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) are open, according to the District’s website. Buses will be operating on their regular schedules and routes. Parents and students are cautioned to walk carefully on icy and slippery roads.

“Please wear proper footwear and be aware of your surroundings.”

Schools in Sooke School District (SD62) are also open.

