Greater Victoria schools are in session on Monday, Jan. 13. (Unsplash)

Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

Up to 15 centimetres of snow but no cancelled classes in the region’s school districts

Up to 15 centimetres of snow has fallen on parts of Greater Victoria but so far, the region’s schools are still in session.

Schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are open today, with all buses running.

All schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) are open, according to the District’s website. Buses will be operating on their regular schedules and routes. Parents and students are cautioned to walk carefully on icy and slippery roads.

“Please wear proper footwear and be aware of your surroundings.”

Schools in Sooke School District (SD62) are also open.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit
Next story
Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Just Posted

Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’

Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

Up to 15 centimetres of snow but no cancelled classes in the region’s school districts

Value of new building permits in Greater Victoria down almost 30 per cent

Year-to-year drop of 27.9 per cent consistent with other figures

Organizers add second day to PhenomaCon, West Shore’s only fan convention

Event takes place at West Shore Parks and Rec on July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit

Council will hold a special council meeting so locals can voice their views on five agenda items

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Most Read