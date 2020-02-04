Greater Victoria sees early morning snowfall in some areas

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of snow and rain for the morning

The Malahat summit is clear but wet. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Parts of Greater Victoria are experiencing rain mixed with snow Tuesday morning with some flakes accumulating at higher elevations.

Leading up the Malahat summit, the Trans-Canada Highway is seeing some snow although the summit appears to be clear of the white stuff.

RELATED: Environment Canada to send snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning

Environment Canada told Black Press Media it will be issuing a snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning, with some inland sections expecting between five to 20 centimetres. Greater Victoria may also see some wet flakes in the morning, but Environment Canada says it will quickly turn to rain in mid-morning or afternoon.

Roads are wet and a bit slick with snow/sleet falling in #Colwood. Be safe out there people! #yyjtraffic #yyjweather pic.twitter.com/ejgmV1EeEl — Scott McDonald 🇨🇦 (@ScottinVictoria) February 4, 2020

Good morning, Saanich! We’ve got a dusting of snow out there so be sure to give yourself some extra time to clear off your car, drive safely and enjoy the slush! ❄️ #yyj #yyjtraffic #yyjsnow pic.twitter.com/ont68wFkbp — Saanich News (@saanichnews) February 4, 2020

Parts of Langford and Colwood have also reported snow in the area, along with some flurries in Saanich.

Just a dusting of snow over here in #Langford. What’s the weather like where you are? #yyjsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XiXM8W97b3 — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) February 4, 2020

READ ALSO: Snow crews aren’t prioritizing Victoria bike lanes before streets, says City

Flurries in the @Camosun Interurban area. Roads are bare and wet. #yyjtraffic — Rob Freeman (@robfreemanYYJ) February 4, 2020

To check current road conditions visit bit.ly/37YvrTg.

— With files from Nicole Crescenzi



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.