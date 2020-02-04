The Malahat summit is clear but wet. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Greater Victoria sees early morning snowfall in some areas

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of snow and rain for the morning

Parts of Greater Victoria are experiencing rain mixed with snow Tuesday morning with some flakes accumulating at higher elevations.

Leading up the Malahat summit, the Trans-Canada Highway is seeing some snow although the summit appears to be clear of the white stuff.

RELATED: Environment Canada to send snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning

Environment Canada told Black Press Media it will be issuing a snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning, with some inland sections expecting between five to 20 centimetres. Greater Victoria may also see some wet flakes in the morning, but Environment Canada says it will quickly turn to rain in mid-morning or afternoon.

Parts of Langford and Colwood have also reported snow in the area, along with some flurries in Saanich.

READ ALSO: Snow crews aren’t prioritizing Victoria bike lanes before streets, says City

To check current road conditions visit bit.ly/37YvrTg.

— With files from Nicole Crescenzi


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Parts of Langford and the West Shore were seeing some snow accumulation early Tuesday morning. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Greater Victoria sees early morning snowfall in some areas

