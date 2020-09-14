The Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association is asking for immediate closure of schools, saying wildfire smoke responses are in conflict with COVID-19 protocols. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria teachers calling for schools to close due to poor air quality

Teachers’ association says SD61’s air quality response conflicts with COVID-19 safety protocols

Greater Victoria teachers are calling for the immediate closure of the region’s schools until air quality improves.

Air quality is in the high or very high health risk levels for communities across B.C., including Greater Victoria, which is expected to stay smoky until at least Tuesday. The poor air quality, caused by wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington, comes with a provincial warning to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and for children to avoid all outdoor physical exertion.

The Greater Victoria Teacher’s Association (GVTA) issued a statement Monday calling on the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) to close schools, arguing that the school district’s plan for a ‘hold and secure’ is in direct conflict with COVID-19 exposure mitigation protocols, such as opening windows, maximizing ventilation and moving activities and classes outdoors when possible.

READ ALSO: Wildfire smoke lingers over Greater Victoria

On Sunday, SD61 acknowledged the region’s poor air quality and asked schools in areas with high smoke density to practice strategies similar to a hold and secure, such as keeping windows and doors closed during the school day and keeping students who can’t tolerate the smoke inside during recess and lunch breaks.

SD61 added all COVID-19 health and safety control measures remain in place.

But the GVTA counters that the two policies can’t operate in tandem. Having students indoors, without masks and opportunities for outdoor learning is dangerous, the association says.

“This is a recipe for COVID transmission,” the GVTA writes. “And students and staff will not be safe.”

READ ALSO: Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater Victoria School Districtwildfire smoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time
Next story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Just Posted

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

Greater Victoria teachers calling for schools to close due to poor air quality

Teachers’ association says SD61’s air quality response conflicts with COVID-19 safety protocols

School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Man’s license will be reviewed by Motor Vehicle Branch

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Sooke Folk Music Society using Zoom to stream local coffeehouse

First concert this Saturday

Most Read