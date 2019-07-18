Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

A teacher with the Greater Victoria School District has been suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students dating back to 2016.

The British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation issued a Consent Resolution Agreement on July 4 regarding Gregory Garost, who received his Professional Certificate of Qualification from the B.C. College of Teachers in 1998 and was employed by the District as a middle school teacher “at all material times.”

The District suspended Garost from work on Oct. 24, 2016. He did not teach after that date and resigned on Feb. 1, 2018.

The consent resolution agreement states that while employed as a Grade 8 teacher in the Greater Victoria School District in 2016, Garost made inappropriate personal comments to female students and engaged in inappropriate physical contact with students.

As per the July 4 agreement, Garost agreed that his conduct constitutes professional misconduct and is contrary to the Standards for the Education, Competence and Professional Conduct of Educators in British Columbia. He has accepted a one-month suspension of his certificate of qualification effective from Sept. 3, 2019 to Oct. 3, 2019.

In determining that a suspension was appropriate, the commissioner took into consideration that Garost’s conduct included inappropriate contact with students, his previous discipline for inappropriate interactions with students, and his failure to modify his conduct towards students, despite this prior discipline.

Garost has agreed to refrain from making any statement orally or in writing that contradicts, disputes or calls into question the terms of the July 4 agreement, or the admissions he made in it.

