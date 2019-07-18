Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Gregory Garos was employed by the District as a middle school teacher

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

A teacher with the Greater Victoria School District has been suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students dating back to 2016.

The British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation issued a Consent Resolution Agreement on July 4 regarding Gregory Garost, who received his Professional Certificate of Qualification from the B.C. College of Teachers in 1998 and was employed by the District as a middle school teacher “at all material times.”

The District suspended Garost from work on Oct. 24, 2016. He did not teach after that date and resigned on Feb. 1, 2018.

The consent resolution agreement states that while employed as a Grade 8 teacher in the Greater Victoria School District in 2016, Garost made inappropriate personal comments to female students and engaged in inappropriate physical contact with students.

READ ALSO: B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

As per the July 4 agreement, Garost agreed that his conduct constitutes professional misconduct and is contrary to the Standards for the Education, Competence and Professional Conduct of Educators in British Columbia. He has accepted a one-month suspension of his certificate of qualification effective from Sept. 3, 2019 to Oct. 3, 2019.

In determining that a suspension was appropriate, the commissioner took into consideration that Garost’s conduct included inappropriate contact with students, his previous discipline for inappropriate interactions with students, and his failure to modify his conduct towards students, despite this prior discipline.

Garost has agreed to refrain from making any statement orally or in writing that contradicts, disputes or calls into question the terms of the July 4 agreement, or the admissions he made in it.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Saanich councillor questions effectiveness of free transit passes for youth
Next story
Police lay charges against man accused of forging signature of Oilers superstar

Just Posted

Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Gregory Garos was employed by the District as a middle school teacher

Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House re-opens after months of closure

A new exhibit will be on display at the house to explore the ‘Politics of Luxury’

International, Disney and Hallmark films set to be filmed in Victoria in 2019

Local and international production companies seeking out film locations in town

A fashionable ode to the sea to be hosted in Victoria

Local sustainable fashion retailers to strut their stuff on Friday

Missing Saanich man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler sibblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The Siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Most Read