Greater Victoria tourism events get funding bump from B.C.

A fan cheers on BBNO$ from above the dancing crowd on Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. The music festival was one of the seven Greater Victoria events to receive a funding boost from the province. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Seven Greater Victoria events have received a boost from the province to get the word out about their popular tourism draws.

The province announced $4.8 million for its Tourism Events Program (TEP) this spring in an aim to build B.C.’s reputation as an events destination and increase visitation. The program has been on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The local events getting the funding include the Royal Victoria Marathon, TD Victoria International JazzFest, Splash Around Town – Symphony in the Summer, Victoria Dragon Boat Festival, Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival (formerly Vancouver Island Blues Bash), Northwestern Francophone Games and Rifflandia.

The TEP funds must be used to broaden the marketing reach of an event by providing supplemental marketing activities that go beyond what was planned and budgeted for by organizers, according to the province. The amounts allocated to the Capital Region’s events range from $15,000 to $125,000.

The province said tourism generated $8.6 billion in provincial revenue in 2019, and $2.9 billion in 2020, despite the pandemic.

“B.C.’s many sports competitions, arts festivals and events are vital to our tourism sector and a thriving economy,” said Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport. “This program allows organizers to raise awareness about their amazing events and inspires British Columbians and people from around the world to attend.”

READ: Victoria’s outdoor art gallery celebrates young people and their passion

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria