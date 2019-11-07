Pedestrians could be vulnerable to near-misses if they’re not wearing reflective clothing. (Screenshot/Reddit user jjc551)

Greater Victoria trail users at high risk of crashes without reflective clothing

Early nightfall adds new layer of risk for pedestrians and cyclists

The end of Daylight Saving Time may have added an extra hour of sleep, but it doesn’t help people see in the dark.

Despite this, many pedestrians and cyclists continue to access trails and roadways without any reflective clothing or lights, even though sunset comes earlier than before.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police, ICBC hand out reflectors to promote pedestrian safety

On the roads, this means that almost twice the number of pedestrians are injured in crashes from October to January, according to ICBC, and on the trails it means more crashes and near-misses.

One video posted on Victoria’s Reddit page by user jjc551 shows a cyclist just dodging a small child and an adult who were not wearing reflective clothing while using the Galloping Goose trail. The cyclist just missed them thanks to the flash of his or her headlamp.

Dark pedestrians on the Goose from r/VictoriaBC

The low-light situation has prompted local police forces and staff from ICBC to pass out reflective patches, bracelets and lights, and to remind people to stay visible in the dark.

The Victoria Police Department will be passing out #BeSeen lights and reflective slap bracelets at local events and during Friday night Crime Watch patrols.

ALSO READ: Pedestrians in Aldergrove urged to ‘be safe, be seen’

“With the shorter days that come with fall and winter time of year, it is important for everyone to think about being seen,” said VicPD acting spokesperson Bowen Osoko. “Whether on a trail, riding a bicycle, or simply walking to meet a friend, this time of year we all have a part to play in keeping all of us safe on roads, paths and trails in the region. That’s why we hand out hundreds of #BeSeen lights and reflector ‘slap-wraps’ at this time of year. Being seen means being safe.”

These reflective options can also be picked up at any time at either the Esquimalt Division at 500 Park Pl. or at the downtown VicPD headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave.

For more information on the ICBC pedestrian safety initiative, you can also visit icbc.com/road-safety

vnc.editorial@blackpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
Elections Canada recount in B.C. riding terminated at NDP candidate’s request

Just Posted

B.C. Transit borrows buses from Interior to avoid trip cancellations in Greater Victoria

80 new buses arriving in Victoria in 2020

Saanich tries to fill vacancies in various committees, boards and foundations for 2020

Residents asked to get involved in local government

Greater Victoria trail users at high risk of crashes without reflective clothing

Early nightfall adds new layer of risk for pedestrians and cyclists

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Police investigating early morning arson at Customs House construction site

VicPD and Victoria Fire Department say fire appeared to be set deliberately

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Most Read