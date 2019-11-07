Greater Victoria trail users at high risk of crashes without reflective clothing

Pedestrians could be vulnerable to near-misses if they’re not wearing reflective clothing. (Screenshot/Reddit user jjc551)

The end of Daylight Saving Time may have added an extra hour of sleep, but it doesn’t help people see in the dark.

Despite this, many pedestrians and cyclists continue to access trails and roadways without any reflective clothing or lights, even though sunset comes earlier than before.

On the roads, this means that almost twice the number of pedestrians are injured in crashes from October to January, according to ICBC, and on the trails it means more crashes and near-misses.

One video posted on Victoria’s Reddit page by user jjc551 shows a cyclist just dodging a small child and an adult who were not wearing reflective clothing while using the Galloping Goose trail. The cyclist just missed them thanks to the flash of his or her headlamp.

The low-light situation has prompted local police forces and staff from ICBC to pass out reflective patches, bracelets and lights, and to remind people to stay visible in the dark.

The Victoria Police Department will be passing out #BeSeen lights and reflective slap bracelets at local events and during Friday night Crime Watch patrols.

“With the shorter days that come with fall and winter time of year, it is important for everyone to think about being seen,” said VicPD acting spokesperson Bowen Osoko. “Whether on a trail, riding a bicycle, or simply walking to meet a friend, this time of year we all have a part to play in keeping all of us safe on roads, paths and trails in the region. That’s why we hand out hundreds of #BeSeen lights and reflector ‘slap-wraps’ at this time of year. Being seen means being safe.”

These reflective options can also be picked up at any time at either the Esquimalt Division at 500 Park Pl. or at the downtown VicPD headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave.

For more information on the ICBC pedestrian safety initiative, you can also visit icbc.com/road-safety

