Greater Victoria unemployment rate falls to second lowest in Canada

Employment figures for March show Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate at 2.8 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent the previous month.

This unemployment rate means Victoria’s Census Metropolitan Area has the second-lowest in the country behind Guelph, Ont. with 2.6 per cent and ahead of Hamilton’s rate of 3.5 per cent.

Among Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) in British Columbia, Kelowna ranks second behind Victoria with an unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent, followed by Vancouver with a rate of 4.9 per cent. Abbotsford-Mission ranks fourth with 6.3 per cent.

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼The provincial unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent was the lowest in Canada, ahead of Saskatchewan (4.9 per cent) and Manitoba (five per cent). Alberta’s unemployment rate was the fourth-highest in the country with 6.9 per cent.

Regional variations, however, exist in British Columbia. While Vancouver Island and the Coast recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 per cent, the Northeast recorded a rate of 7.8 per cent.

In between were the North Coast-Nechako (3.8 per cent), Kootenay (4.7 per cent), Mainland-Southwest (4.9 per cent), Thompson-Okanagan (5.3 per cent) and Cariboo (6.4 per cent).

