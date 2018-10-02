Greater Victoria United Way announces new executive director

Mark Breslauer takes over as executive director of United Way Greater Victoria this month. (Submitted)

The United Way of Greater Victoria has announced Mark Breslauer as the new executive director.

Breslauer previously served as senior vice-president of marketing and operations for Princess Auto and was CEO of Jazz Sports, both in Winnipeg. He also served as senior leader with Shell Canada in both Ottawa and Calgary.

RELATED: United Way asks Victoria to share local love

Recently Breslauer completed a term as a board member of Think Local First and also volunteers his time and expertise to students at the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business.

Ivan Watson, board chair for United Way Greater Victoria, said the organization is “very excited” to have Mark on board.

RELATED: United Way’s $5 million goal reached, campaign leaders honoured

“His leadership skills, cross-sector experience and business expertise will have a positive impact on the future success of United Way and our community partners,” Watson added.

Breslauer succeeds Particia Jelinksi, who left the organization in May to take a general manager position with BC Place in Vancouver.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter