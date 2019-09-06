Forty-four volunteers from across B.C. received the Sovereign’s Medal from Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin (Black Press File Photo)

Greater Victoria volunteers among many recognized by Lieutenant Governor

Forty-four B.C. residents received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Dressed to the nines and eager to celebrate, 44 B.C. residents attended Government House to receive awards from Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

The individuals were chosen for their outstanding volunteer work, and received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in recognition. The medal was created in 1995, formerly known as the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, and honors the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

ALSO READ: Local student does 100 volunteer hours in one month, earns civic service award

Any Canadian citizen who has made a significant and unpaid contribution to their community is eligible, as are non-Canadians who have brought benefit to Canada or Canadians. Nominees are reviewed by an advisory committee, which makes recommendations to the governor general.

This year, 10 of the award recipients come from the Greater Victoria area. These include:

Shari Crawford, Victoria

Crawford has shared her financial expertise with the Vancouver Island Golf Superintendents Association to help raise funds for multiple sclerosis research.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Fenton, Sooke

Fenton has volunteered with Scouts Canada since 2004, mentoring youth in the development of leadership skills. Recently he developed the Vancouver Island Training Program, partnering with the 33rd Medical Services group to bring young adults together to provide first aid services at local events.

Ruth Verne, Victoria

Verne has organized raffles to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research through the Vancouver Island Golf Superintendents Association.

Donald Fisher, Sidney

Fisher has been a member of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada for the past 55 years, holding several roles including sergeant-at-arms, photographer and webmaster. He also developed and maintained an extensive electronic database for the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires.

READ MORE:Province recognizes Sidney veteran for almost six decades of volunteer work

Lieutenant Commander David Freeman, Victoria

For more than 25 years, Freeman has served as a tour guide and researcher at the CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum. He’s also been an advocate for war veterans.

Lynn Huot, Victoria

For 10 years Huot volunteered at walks, bikes and galas and coordinated auctions for the Vancouver Island Golf Superintendent’s Association to fundraise for multiple sclerosis research.

Stephen Kelly, Victoria

Kelly is a member of the 78th Fraser Highlanders and serves as the head instructor for pipe students. He’s organized many charity events to promote Canadian military history.

Dan Mayo, Victoria

For 25 years Mayo has volunteered with the police reserve constable program, and the law enforcement torch run. Since 1998 he’s also participated in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

Stephen (Sam) Weller, Victoria

For 15 years Weller has helped the Canadian Executive Service Organization to improve business practices of government organizations internationally. Among many projects he’s helped Bolivian government agencies through a data sharing agreement, trained a Cameroonian council in financial management, and mentored a leader of the Gwich’in Tribal Council in Inuvik.

Roger Wheelock, Victoria

Wheelock is a volunteer with the Canadian Executive Services Organization and focuses on sustainable tourism initiatives, with a focus on creating opportunities for youth and women. He’s had assignments at many locations, including Guyana, Colombia, Jamaica and Inuvik.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Victoria woman advocates for equality in yoga studio after being asked to cover up
Next story
Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Just Posted

Clover Point Road, Dallas Road pathway to close this fall

Construction of the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close off the area

Oak Bay deer contraception program underway

600 Oak Bay properties registered for program

CRD seeks government cash flow to clear the waters at Elk/Beaver Lake

Algae bloom temporarily under control at Elk/Beaver Lake

West Shore RCMP welcomes international Royal Roads students to their ‘new home’

The West Shore RCMP community liaison unit is back in full swing

Greater Victoria volunteers among many recognized by Lieutenant Governor

Forty-four B.C. residents received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Most Read