Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

  • Apr. 2, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 2, 2019.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Jackson Smuntan is wanted for criminal harassment. Isaac is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-one, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failure to comply. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six-fett, 221 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Robert Malley is wanted failure to comply with probation. Malley is described as a 59-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

